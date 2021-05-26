Georgia’s best dessert is right here in Atlanta, website states

Desserts spelled backward is “stressed,” as you know, but you don’t have to stress if you’re looking not only for an original dessert but also the best one in Georgia.
“When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, you’re likely always looking for the freshest ingredients, great vibes, local ownership, and a spot that has a loyal local fan base,” Eat This, Not That wrote. “With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S.”
Many of the dishes on this list include ice cream, and the choice for Georgia is no exception.
Eat This, Not That picked the popcorn sundae at Canoe. “Popcorn and ice cream — two great flavors, made better together,” the site wrote. “This sundae melds the terrific salty crunch of popcorn into house-made peanut Cracker Jack over ice cream and topped with chantilly.”
In March, the website chose Canoe as its foodie destination in Georgia.
“Canoe is a critically acclaimed restaurant right on the Chattahoochee River, bringing the best of Georgia’s countryside to a refined approach to southern cuisine,” it wrote. “The service is unparalleled, so you’re sure to have an experience even more pleasant than your meal. If you go for brunch, make sure you try the Georgia pecan sticky buns, and for dinner, the slow-braised rabbit is a local favorite.”
The restaurant opened in 1995 and now has Australian transplant Matt Basford as executive chef.
CANOE
Menu: new American
Alcohol: yes
Price range: soup, salad and appetizers, $8-$17; dinner entrees, $28-$44; desserts, $9-$10
Service options: dine-in; takeout; curbside pickup; reservations and online ordering through OpenTable
Outdoor dining: large, covered patio
Address, phone: 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta; 770-432-2663
Hours: lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; dinner, 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays; brunch, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays
Website: canoeatl.com