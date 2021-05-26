ajc logo
X

Georgia’s best dessert is right here in Atlanta, website states

Canoe is a critically acclaimed restaurant right on the Chattahoochee River.The food website Eat This, Not That recently named the restaurant the top foodie destination in Georgia."If you go for brunch, make sure you try the Georgia pecan sticky buns," the website wrote.Other food choices include the beet and goat cheese salad, and Australian kangaroo.The restaurant goes through 70 pounds of kangaroo loin in a week

Life | 34 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Eat This, Not That chose a sweet treat with ice cream and an ingredient you might not expect

Desserts spelled backward is “stressed,” as you know, but you don’t have to stress if you’re looking not only for an original dessert but also the best one in Georgia.

“When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, you’re likely always looking for the freshest ingredients, great vibes, local ownership, and a spot that has a loyal local fan base,” Eat This, Not That wrote. “With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S.”

ExploreOne Fine Meal: Nature and flavor make Canoe a beloved Atlanta dining destination

Many of the dishes on this list include ice cream, and the choice for Georgia is no exception.

Eat This, Not That picked the popcorn sundae at Canoe. “Popcorn and ice cream — two great flavors, made better together,” the site wrote. “This sundae melds the terrific salty crunch of popcorn into house-made peanut Cracker Jack over ice cream and topped with chantilly.”

In March, the website chose Canoe as its foodie destination in Georgia.

“Canoe is a critically acclaimed restaurant right on the Chattahoochee River, bringing the best of Georgia’s countryside to a refined approach to southern cuisine,” it wrote. “The service is unparalleled, so you’re sure to have an experience even more pleasant than your meal. If you go for brunch, make sure you try the Georgia pecan sticky buns, and for dinner, the slow-braised rabbit is a local favorite.”

The restaurant opened in 1995 and now has Australian transplant Matt Basford as executive chef.

ExploreCheck out Georgia’s best foodie destination, according to Eat This, Not That

CANOE

Menu: new American

Alcohol: yes

Price range: soup, salad and appetizers, $8-$17; dinner entrees, $28-$44; desserts, $9-$10

Service options: dine-in; takeout; curbside pickup; reservations and online ordering through OpenTable

Outdoor dining: large, covered patio

Address, phone: 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta; 770-432-2663

Hours: lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; dinner, 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays; brunch, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays

Website: canoeatl.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top