Georgia’s best dessert is right here in Atlanta, website states

“When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, you’re likely always looking for the freshest ingredients, great vibes, local ownership, and a spot that has a loyal local fan base,” Eat This, Not That wrote. “With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S.”

Many of the dishes on this list include ice cream, and the choice for Georgia is no exception.