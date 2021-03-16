Check out Georgia’s best foodie destination, according to Eat This, Not That

So picking one spot to be Georgia’s foodie destination couldn’t have been easy for Eat This, Not That. The website about food and wellness recently listed its top foodie destination for every state, and for the Peach State, it chose Canoe.

“Canoe is a critically acclaimed restaurant right on the Chattahoochee River, bringing the best of Georgia’s countryside to a refined approach to southern cuisine,” the website wrote. “The service is unparalleled, so you’re sure to have an experience even more pleasant than your meal. If you go for brunch, make sure you try the Georgia pecan sticky buns, and for dinner, the slow-braised rabbit is a local favorite.”