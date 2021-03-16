Check out Georgia’s best foodie destination, according to Eat This, Not That

Atlanta is a foodie city. No one is debating that. You can find cuisine from just about any part of the world here.
So picking one spot to be Georgia’s foodie destination couldn’t have been easy for Eat This, Not That. The website about food and wellness recently listed its top foodie destination for every state, and for the Peach State, it chose Canoe.
“Canoe is a critically acclaimed restaurant right on the Chattahoochee River, bringing the best of Georgia’s countryside to a refined approach to southern cuisine,” the website wrote. “The service is unparalleled, so you’re sure to have an experience even more pleasant than your meal. If you go for brunch, make sure you try the Georgia pecan sticky buns, and for dinner, the slow-braised rabbit is a local favorite.”
“Whether you’re going for a drink on the covered patio, celebrating a birthday, or attending a wedding, crossing the bridge that spans the river along Paces Ferry Road always feels like the beginning of an adventure.” Bob Townsend wrote for the AJC earlier this month.
At Canoe, you can dine on red snapper and Georgia shrimp, or Australian kangaroo.
According to Australian chef Matt Basford, Henri Hollis wrote for the AJC, “the venerable Vinings restaurant goes through 70 pounds of kangaroo loin a week.”
Canoe is open 11:30 am. - 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch; 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday for dinner; and 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Sunday for brunch.