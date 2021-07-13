Georgia schools land on Military Times’ Best For Vets: Colleges list

At No. 17 was the University of North Georgia, which has multiple campuses in the state. As one of six U.S. senior military colleges, the school aims “to provide affordable education to veterans, military members, their dependents, and those who aspire to join the U.S. Army.”

Georgia Southern University is No. 53. Since 2012, the Statesboro college has hosted a chapter of the Student Veterans of America. The Student Veterans Association was founded to help advocate for students affiliated with the military. Veterans can connect and continue serving the community.

The University of Georgia is No. 55. The country’s first state-chartered public university has been named the top military-friendly school among Tier 1 Research Universities for 2021-2022. The Student Veterans Resource Center helps ease student veterans’ transition from the military.

Columbus State University followed at No. 56. Just 15 minutes from Fort Benning, the school offers flexibility, with plenty of afternoon- and weekend-only courses. Columbus State even operates an office, the Soldier For Life Center, on base.