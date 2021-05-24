ajc logo
The AJC Cup 2021 honorees going to the military

FILE - In this June 13, 2020, file photo, United States Military Academy graduating cadets, wearing face masks, march to their socially-distanced seating during commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y. Most of the 73 West Point cadets accused in the biggest cheating scandal in decades at the U.S. Military Academy are being required to repeat a year, and eight were expelled, academy officials said Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File) (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)
Credit: John Minchillo

AJC Cup | 40 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
These scholars are also taking their talents to military academies

Higher education is a common next step for high school graduates, others elect to serve their country or do a hybrid of the two.

This year, six area high school seniors have the military in their post-graduate plans. Each of these scholars has worked hard to obtain awards and honors in their high school career, and they’ll take their skills further in the military or in military academies.

Read below to learn more about this group of AJC Cup 2021 honorees.

Faith Williams was a top choice to represent South Gwinnett High School as its 2021 AJC Cup recipient.
Credit: Provided

Faith Alexandria Williams, South Gwinnett High School — Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps

In addition to demonstrating leadership and the ability to develop and initiate community action, Faith has amassed hundreds of hours of volunteer service. That includes playing the bass for residents at the Senior Living Center of Snellville or collecting and donating toys to the Make a wish foundation. While in college, Faith will join the Army ROTC in hopes of becoming a Naval Flight Pilot. She plans to study either psychology or cybersecurity.

Mark Metz received two military appointments this year: one from the United States Military Academy West Point and another appointment from the United States Naval Academy Academy.
Credit: Provided

Mark Metz, Pinecrest Academy — United States Military Academy West Point

“Three words, which describe Mark’s personality, are self-directed, enthusiastic, and team leader,” Marjorie Poss, college counselor, wrote of Mark. His many extracurricular activities at Pinecrest Academy include Student Council President and playing on the varsity soccer and wrestling teams. He’s also received the Best Athlete Award, 10th-grade Apostleship Award and the NCSA All In Scholarship Award. He’ll follow in his older brother Joseph’s footsteps and attend the United States Military Academy West Point.

Mallory Jordan’s hard work and dedication have earned her appointments to United States Military Academy West Point, United States Naval Academy and United States Coast Guard Academy.
Credit: Provided

Mallory Jordan, Mount Paran Christian School — United States Naval Academy

School staff says Mallory leads by example and is highly respected by her peers. She’s worked with The World Vision Child Sponsorship program where she coordinated students from 50 high schools to sponsor 50 children in Rwanda. Her hard work has earned her appointments to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. She’s chosen to study political science and government at the Naval Academy.

After losing his father at a young age, Isaac Pierce Bond and has been raised by his mother and older siblings.
Credit: Provided

Isaac Pierce Bond, Horizon Christian Academy — United States Military Academy West Point

Described as a natural leader, Issac can be a guide in academics as well as football and soccer. Youth Leadership Forsyth and church mission trips to places such as Peru are some ways he’s served his community. Having moved to Georgia just before high school and losing his father at a young age, academic Dean Lisa Stiles says ”Issac is an inspiration to me as he has worked hard to be successful and achieve his dream of attending West Point.” His major is to be determined.

Michael Claxton’s late brother was in T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy’s first graduating class last year.
Credit: Provided

Michael Claxton, T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy — United States Army

Michael transferred to TCA a year ago and has maintained a high academic rapport while dual-enrolled at Georgia Military College. “His leadership skills are superior and will serve him well as he pursues a career in the military,” T.H.R.I.V.E. principal Monica S. Taylor said. Michael lost his brother at the beginning of the school year and has since spoken out against violence.

Between JRTOC and her clubs, Abigail Bugg has amassed over 300 hours of community service.
Credit: Provided

Abigail Bugg, Apalachee High School — United States Military Academy West Point

A cross country and track team member, Abigail is described as an outstanding student-athlete. Inside the classroom and out, she excels in academics and leadership skills. Abigail has been a member of the JRTOC program for her entire high school career. She’s also served as the Battalion Commander for the Apalachee High School Battalion and serves as Brigade Commander over the Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School Battalions. She’ll major in biology at West Point.

