The AJC Cup 2021 honorees going to the military

Higher education is a common next step for high school graduates, others elect to serve their country or do a hybrid of the two.
This year, six area high school seniors have the military in their post-graduate plans. Each of these scholars has worked hard to obtain awards and honors in their high school career, and they’ll take their skills further in the military or in military academies.
Read below to learn more about this group of AJC Cup 2021 honorees.
Faith Alexandria Williams, South Gwinnett High School — Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
In addition to demonstrating leadership and the ability to develop and initiate community action, Faith has amassed hundreds of hours of volunteer service. That includes playing the bass for residents at the Senior Living Center of Snellville or collecting and donating toys to the Make a wish foundation. While in college, Faith will join the Army ROTC in hopes of becoming a Naval Flight Pilot. She plans to study either psychology or cybersecurity.
Mark Metz, Pinecrest Academy — United States Military Academy West Point
“Three words, which describe Mark’s personality, are self-directed, enthusiastic, and team leader,” Marjorie Poss, college counselor, wrote of Mark. His many extracurricular activities at Pinecrest Academy include Student Council President and playing on the varsity soccer and wrestling teams. He’s also received the Best Athlete Award, 10th-grade Apostleship Award and the NCSA All In Scholarship Award. He’ll follow in his older brother Joseph’s footsteps and attend the United States Military Academy West Point.
Mallory Jordan, Mount Paran Christian School — United States Naval Academy
School staff says Mallory leads by example and is highly respected by her peers. She’s worked with The World Vision Child Sponsorship program where she coordinated students from 50 high schools to sponsor 50 children in Rwanda. Her hard work has earned her appointments to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. She’s chosen to study political science and government at the Naval Academy.
Isaac Pierce Bond, Horizon Christian Academy — United States Military Academy West Point
Described as a natural leader, Issac can be a guide in academics as well as football and soccer. Youth Leadership Forsyth and church mission trips to places such as Peru are some ways he’s served his community. Having moved to Georgia just before high school and losing his father at a young age, academic Dean Lisa Stiles says ”Issac is an inspiration to me as he has worked hard to be successful and achieve his dream of attending West Point.” His major is to be determined.
Michael Claxton, T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy — United States Army
Michael transferred to TCA a year ago and has maintained a high academic rapport while dual-enrolled at Georgia Military College. “His leadership skills are superior and will serve him well as he pursues a career in the military,” T.H.R.I.V.E. principal Monica S. Taylor said. Michael lost his brother at the beginning of the school year and has since spoken out against violence.
Abigail Bugg, Apalachee High School — United States Military Academy West Point
A cross country and track team member, Abigail is described as an outstanding student-athlete. Inside the classroom and out, she excels in academics and leadership skills. Abigail has been a member of the JRTOC program for her entire high school career. She’s also served as the Battalion Commander for the Apalachee High School Battalion and serves as Brigade Commander over the Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School Battalions. She’ll major in biology at West Point.