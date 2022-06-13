ajc logo
Georgia ranks in top 20 of most fun states

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
WalletHub analysis ranks states based on nightlife, entertainment and recreation

Are we having fun yet? Next time someone asks you that, you can reply, “Most likely.”

“There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them,” WalletHub wrote for 2022′s Most Fun States in America.

To determine which states are the most fun, the financial website compared them across two key categories: “entertainment and recreation” and “nightlife.”

Those two categories were evaluated using 26 relevant metics, each graded on a 100 point scale, with 100 being the best score.

The metrics included number and variety of attractions, weather, restaurants, movie theaters and more.

When the numbers were tallied, California came out on top with a score of 63.60. It was followed by Florida, Nevada, New York and Ilinois, in that order, to make up the top five.

Georgia finished No. 20, with an overall score of 37.82. The Peach State ranked No. 17 for entertainment and recreation, but No. 31 for nightlife.

In the relevant metrics, Georgia ranked:

  • 12th: restaurants per capita
  • 14th: fitness centers per capita
  • 19th: amusement parks per Capita
  • 23rd: movie theaters per capita
  • 28th: golf courses and country clubs per capita
  • 29th: performing arts theaters per capita

If you’re planning a getaway to a “fun” state, you might want to avoid West Virginia, which came in last place with a score of just 16.65, and Mississippi, which was just spot higher with a score of 17.43.

About the Author

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
