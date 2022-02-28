Georgia among the 10 worst states for women

“Representation is very important, so women are best off choosing to live in states where there are a lot of women legislators as they tend to be committed to women’s issues and intersectional diversity issues in general,” said Monica Taylor, a professor in the Department of Educational Foundations, and director of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at Montclair State University. California is an excellent example with a high number of women representation.

According to financial website WalletHub, women represent nearly two-thirds of all minimum wage workers in the U.S. Their political representation also suffers; women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives. In addition, a recent study found that working women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.