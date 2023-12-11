Georgia ranks among most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud

The holidays are an especially dangerous time when it comes to identity theft and fraud, particularly since holiday shopping often means giving financial data to sites we don’t normally use.

TransUnion — a credit reporting agency — cited a 12% increase over the last year in digital fraud during the holiday season.

“Websites often leave personal information and financial data on your hard drive after a transaction,” added Legal Zoom. “So avoid making holiday purchases from the computers at the public library. Many tech-savvy thieves use viruses and spyware capable of grabbing account numbers and passwords right off your computer.”

5 ways to protect yourself against holiday fraud

“Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to ensure that your shopping practices — no matter where or how you decide to spend your holiday budget — are more secure,” noted Spero FInancial. Here are five ways to protect yourself against holiday fraud:

Keep track of your receipts Watch for duplicate orders Check your accounts often (even for minor deductions of $1) Purchase on reputable websites Be mindful of suspicious promotions

“If you see an offer — whether it’s a pop-up online, a Facebook ad or a sign near the mall — if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Before you give anyone any information, do your due diligence and find out if it’s a real deal or a real stealm,” advised Spero financial.