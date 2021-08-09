Georgia is the 9th worst state for having a baby, according to WalletHub

Georgia’s ranking likely won’t make pregnant couples very happy. The Peach State finished 43rd, with a score of just 36.30.

In each dimension, we finished:

Cost: 30th

Health care: 42nd

Baby friendliness: 42nd

Family friendliness: 40th

Georgia also ranked:

47th – Infant mortality rate: 47th

48th – Rate of low birth weight: 48th

24th – Midwives and OB-GYNs per capita: 24th

45th – Pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita: 45th

38th – Child care centers per capita: 38th

34th – Parental leave policy score: 34th

Positive COVID-19 testing rate in the past week: 22nd

“Having a child is expensive in and of itself. What I have observed in my research is that the single factor that is likely to cause poverty is having children,” said Elena Delavega, Ph.D., and MSW program director and associate professor at the School of Social Work at University of Memphis. “In modern society, children are liabilities. We need children, but we place the entire burden of raising the future of society on parents who may not have all the support they need. We need to return to see children as the future we all need.”

