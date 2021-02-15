X

Georgia is a bit more ‘sinful’ this year, analysis finds

WalletHub analyzed nearly 200 US cities to determine the most sinful, and Georgia had three cities on the list.

Life | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Despite being stuck inside for a year, Georgia somehow became more “sinful” this year, a new analysis found.

In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared all 50 across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. If those dimensions seem familiar, they’re also known as the “seven deadly sins.”

ExploreAtlanta is a top 5 ‘most sinful’ city in 2019, analysis states

Within those seven dimensions were 47 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.

When the numbers were tallied, Nevada — home of “Sin City” itself — once again came out on top, with a score of 55.69. It was followed by California, Texas, Georgia and Florida, in that order.

With its fourth place finish, Georgia moved up a notch from 2020, with an overal score of 51.52.

In each dimension, the Peach State ranked:

14th – Anger and hatred

1st – Jealousy

26th – Excesses and vices

5th – Lust

11th – Vanity

10th – Laziness

49th – Greed

This is the second year in a row Georgia has ranked No. 1 for jealousy, which was measured by thefts per capita, identity theft complaints per capita, and fraud and other complaints per capita.

Two of the five metrics for greed deal with gambling, which might be why Georgia was nearly the least greedy state in America.

You can check out the complete analysis at WalletHub.com.

Explore100 charitable ways Atlantans can help during the COVID-19 pandemic

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.