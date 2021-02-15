Georgia is a bit more ‘sinful’ this year, analysis finds

In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared all 50 across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. If those dimensions seem familiar, they’re also known as the “seven deadly sins.”

Within those seven dimensions were 47 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.