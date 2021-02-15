Georgia is a bit more ‘sinful’ this year, analysis finds

Despite being stuck inside for a year, Georgia somehow became more “sinful” this year, a new analysis found.
In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared all 50 across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. If those dimensions seem familiar, they’re also known as the “seven deadly sins.”
Within those seven dimensions were 47 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.
When the numbers were tallied, Nevada — home of “Sin City” itself — once again came out on top, with a score of 55.69. It was followed by California, Texas, Georgia and Florida, in that order.
With its fourth place finish, Georgia moved up a notch from 2020, with an overal score of 51.52.
In each dimension, the Peach State ranked:
14th – Anger and hatred
1st – Jealousy
26th – Excesses and vices
5th – Lust
11th – Vanity
10th – Laziness
49th – Greed
This is the second year in a row Georgia has ranked No. 1 for jealousy, which was measured by thefts per capita, identity theft complaints per capita, and fraud and other complaints per capita.
Two of the five metrics for greed deal with gambling, which might be why Georgia was nearly the least greedy state in America.
You can check out the complete analysis at WalletHub.com.