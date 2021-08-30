Georgia city makes list of the best places to visit during the fall

While the list has several places in California, Washington and North Carolina, one city is in the Peach State.

Savannah offers unique ways to experience the fall thanks to the city’s rich history. Around four hours from Atlanta, you can attend ghost tours by foot, trolley or hearse. It’s also an ideal time to explore Bonaventure Cemetery Tours and see one of the most famous cemeteries in the area. It’s perfect for Halloween.

You can also enjoy the season without the spookiness.

“Homeowners tend to go all-out with picturesque fall décor. Pumpkins line the entrances of fancy mansions in the Historic District, and visitors might spot fall foliage spilling over the gates of private gardens throughout the city,” Explore Now Or Never said.

If you plan to stay for a while, be sure to budget accordingly.

GoBankingRates included Savannah on its list of the most expensive tourist destinations. Meals can cost $303 and a three-night hotel stay is $455.

