Georgia city makes list of the best places to visit during the fall

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Fall officially begins Sept. 22, but October will be the first full month of falling leaves and cooler temperatures.

If you want to experience the best of the season, there are several places around the country that are ideal.

One of them is in Georgia.

Travel blog Explore Now Or Never updated its list of October travel destinations.

“Spectacular leaf-peeping. Bucket list scenic drives. Spooky Halloween escapes. And food festivals galore. The best places to visit in October in the USA offer an immersive experience in the very best of the season,” it said.

While the list has several places in California, Washington and North Carolina, one city is in the Peach State.

Savannah offers unique ways to experience the fall thanks to the city’s rich history. Around four hours from Atlanta, you can attend ghost tours by foot, trolley or hearse. It’s also an ideal time to explore Bonaventure Cemetery Tours and see one of the most famous cemeteries in the area. It’s perfect for Halloween.

You can also enjoy the season without the spookiness.

“Homeowners tend to go all-out with picturesque fall décor. Pumpkins line the entrances of fancy mansions in the Historic District, and visitors might spot fall foliage spilling over the gates of private gardens throughout the city,” Explore Now Or Never said.

If you plan to stay for a while, be sure to budget accordingly.

GoBankingRates included Savannah on its list of the most expensive tourist destinations. Meals can cost $303 and a three-night hotel stay is $455.

13 Best Places to Travel in October

1. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

2. Eastern Sierras, California

3. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan

4. North Cascades National Park, Washington

5. New York, New York

6. Yosemite National Park, California

7. Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

8. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

9. Napa Valley, California

10. Asheville, North Carolina

11. Savannah, Georgia

12. Bennington, Vermont

13. San Francisco, California

