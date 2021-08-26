Georgia lands in top 10 of best places for people of color to own homes

HUD, the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and FHA.com were among the sources.

Thanks mostly to the high annual incomes and low unemployment rates for people of color, Maryland is the No. 1 state for homeowners. Still, Georgia was among the best.

The Peach State came in at No. 10 with a 27.96 state score.

“Georgia landed in the 10th spot in the ranking with a lower-than-average unemployment rate of 7.7% and 3,038 FHA loans filed,” United Way of the National Capital Area said. “Notably, certain cities in Georgia have some of the lowest racial homeownership gaps in the country. At 21.7%, Augusta, Georgia has the fifth smallest gap in the U.S. between white homeownership rates and Black homeownership rates, according to Urban Institute data. Columbus, George and Atlanta, Georgia both have comparably small gaps as well, with 22.5% and 29.6% respectively.”