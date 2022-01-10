Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia back in bottom 10 of best states to raise a family

caption arrowCaption
In a new ranking by WalletHub, Georgia is the 10th worst state for raising a family.One of the state's worst scores was in the health and safety dimension. Georgia ranked No. 46.Georgia's best score was in the family fun category, where it ranked No. 25.Health and safety made a big drop from last year, going from No. 33 to No. 46.Georgia ranked No. 42 in affordability.When it came to socio-economics, the state finished No. 35

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
WalletHub’s annual analysis puts the Peach State at No. 41 this year

After climbing one spot in 2021, Georgia has returned to the bottom 10 in WalletHub’s annual analysis of the best and worst states to raise a family.

“Neighborhood safety, school quality, air and water quality, green space, economic opportunities for parents, access to quality food, and positive social connections are the building blocks for children’s futures,” said Heidi Stolz, Ph.D., professor, director of the parenting education lab, child and family studies at the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. “Resource-rich communities can be found in all states, but states do have different cultures, and from those cultures, differing family policies have emerged.”

ExploreAnalysis puts Atlanta among 2022′s top cities for jobs

To determine the best states to raise a family, WalletHub compared all 50 across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

The financial website then evaluated those dimensions using 51 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life.

When the numbers were tallied, Georgia finished at No. 41, with a score of just 39.83.

Explore6 Georgia cities in South’s top 50 places to live

In each dimension, the Peach State ranked:

  • Family fun: 25th
  • Health and safety: 46th
  • Education and child care: 39th
  • Affordability: 42nd
  • Socio-economics: 35th

In addition, among the key metrics, Georgia finished:

  • Child-care costs (adjusted for median family income): 16th
  • Infant mortality rate: 46th
  • Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living): 21st
  • Violent crimes per capita: 29th
  • Percent of families in poverty: 41st
  • Housing affordability: 26th
  • Separation and divorce rate: 36th
  • Percentage of residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated: 44th
ExploreAtlanta in top 10 of most sinful cities, according to WalletHub

Last year’s No. 11 ranking was Georgia’s highest in five years. According to WalletHub, we ranked:

  • 2021: 40 (11th worst)
  • 2020: 42 (ninth worst)
  • 2019: 41 (10th worst)
  • 2018: 42 (ninth worst)
  • 2017: 44 (seventh worst)

For those thinking about moving to a more family-friendly location, consider Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Minnesota or Nebraska, which ranked No. 1-5, respectively.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Taco Bell selling taco subscription program, and it’s a steal
2h ago
Obama portraits arrive at High Museum
5h ago
Atlanta and the Railroads: a special project
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top