Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Analysis puts Atlanta among 2022′s top cities for jobs

caption arrowCaption
U.S. jobless claims , reach pandemic low .Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week.Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week.For the week ending Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000.For the week ending Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000.Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million.Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million.As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September.As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September.Nearly 11 million jobs were available in the U.S. in October.Prospects have dimmed as the omicron variant quickly spreads to each corner of the country.Some believe this wave of coronavirus could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy.As the pandemic continues, 7.4 million Americans have yet to rejoin the labor force.Companies around the nation have struggled to fill positions.According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are 4 million more jobs than available workers to do them.According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are 4 million more jobs than available workers to do them

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
If you’re looking to change jobs this year, WalletHub’s data could guide you

The latest outlook by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business found the state’s economy will post strong growth again in 2022, finally surpassing its pre-pandemic number of jobs in the first half of the year.

That could be why WalletHub ranked Atlanta in the top 15% of 2022′s best cities for jobs.

Explore6 Georgia cities in South’s top 50 places to live

“According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 4.2%, far below the high of 14.7% seen during 2020,” WalletHub wrote. “Many companies are now actually facing a labor shortage, which puts people looking for jobs in a position of leverage when it comes to negotiating their compensation and benefits.”

WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated in the United States, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions: job market and socio-economics. The financial website assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.

WalletHub then evaluated the two dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.

If you’re willing to move, consider heading to Columbia, Maryland, which finished on top with a score of 68.41. The city was second for job market and first for socio-economics.

Columbia was followed by Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Portland, Maine; and Austin, Texas, in that order.

If relocation isn’t an option, don’t fret. Atlanta ranked No. 27 of the 182 cities, with a score of 59.49. We finished No. 15 for job market, but 97 for socio-economics.

ExploreAtlanta in top 10 of most sinful cities, according to WalletHub

Georgia’s other two cities on the list didn’t fare as well as Atlanta.

Augusta ranked No. 165, with a score of 46.36. It was No. 145 for job market and 179 for socio-economics. Columbus finished three spots below Augusta, at No. 168. Columbus’ score of just 45.82 came from being No. 146 for job growth and 177 for socio-economics.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mary Norwood, back on City Council, proposes Buckhead safety task force
4h ago
Clayton County mandates negative COVID-19 test for school staff
5h ago
Fulton commissioners to consider I-285 bus rapid transit plan
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top