Analysis puts Atlanta among 2022′s top cities for jobs

The latest outlook by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business found the state’s economy will post strong growth again in 2022, finally surpassing its pre-pandemic number of jobs in the first half of the year.
That could be why WalletHub ranked Atlanta in the top 15% of 2022′s best cities for jobs.
“According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 4.2%, far below the high of 14.7% seen during 2020,” WalletHub wrote. “Many companies are now actually facing a labor shortage, which puts people looking for jobs in a position of leverage when it comes to negotiating their compensation and benefits.”
WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated in the United States, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions: job market and socio-economics. The financial website assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.
WalletHub then evaluated the two dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.
If you’re willing to move, consider heading to Columbia, Maryland, which finished on top with a score of 68.41. The city was second for job market and first for socio-economics.
Columbia was followed by Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Portland, Maine; and Austin, Texas, in that order.
If relocation isn’t an option, don’t fret. Atlanta ranked No. 27 of the 182 cities, with a score of 59.49. We finished No. 15 for job market, but 97 for socio-economics.
Georgia’s other two cities on the list didn’t fare as well as Atlanta.
Augusta ranked No. 165, with a score of 46.36. It was No. 145 for job market and 179 for socio-economics. Columbus finished three spots below Augusta, at No. 168. Columbus’ score of just 45.82 came from being No. 146 for job growth and 177 for socio-economics.
About the Author