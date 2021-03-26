Georgia Archives reopens for genealogy research

Genealogists and historians now have access to the reference library, microfilm library, computer terminals and original records. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday in two segments, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure you have several dates in mind when making your appointment, in case the number of visitors is limited.

The staff may have to bring books and microfilm materials to you, so it’s best to organize your research topics so you know exactly what you want to look at. The Georgia Archives houses the official records of the State of Georgia, plus county records, both on microfilm and in published books. They also have a library with volumes of records and family histories from all the southeastern states, as well as a vast array of genealogy and historical periodicals from these same areas.