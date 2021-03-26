Georgia Archives reopens for genealogy research

The Georgia Archives in Morrow has reopened by appointment only.
Genealogists and historians now have access to the reference library, microfilm library, computer terminals and original records. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday in two segments, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure you have several dates in mind when making your appointment, in case the number of visitors is limited.
The staff may have to bring books and microfilm materials to you, so it’s best to organize your research topics so you know exactly what you want to look at. The Georgia Archives houses the official records of the State of Georgia, plus county records, both on microfilm and in published books. They also have a library with volumes of records and family histories from all the southeastern states, as well as a vast array of genealogy and historical periodicals from these same areas.
To visit the archives, an appointment is required. Don’t just show up. You can make an appointment via “Ask an Archivist” at http://www.georgiaarchives.org/research/archivist_form or call 678-364-3710.
Genealogy classes at Kennesaw
Karen Molohon will be teaching “Exploring Your Ancestors: Taking Your Research Online” for Kennesaw State University’s Osher Lifelong Learning program. Her classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13-29, from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The cost is $99. The registration deadline is April 9. You can take the class in person or online. To register, see cpe.kennesaw.edu/courses and search for genealogy. A second class, “Exploring Your Ancestors: Your Genealogy Journey,” will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the same times, May 4-27. To register (deadline April 30) and choose format, follow instructions as above. Molohon is past president of the Cobb County Genealogical Society and the Georgia Genealogical Society. She’s director of the Institute for Genealogy and Historical Research sponsored by the genealogical society.
Adoption genealogy
“Adoption Genealogy” is the title and subject of the eight-page insert in the March/April issue of Family Tree Magazine. Topics covered include DNA, adoption registries and access to state birth records. It’s on newsstands now, or check familytreemagazine.com. It is very important for adopted people who are hoping to find information on their birth parents to put their DNA on all four major DNA sites. You never know where your birth kin might post their own DNA.