For genealogy, free sources abound on the Internet

To find actual documents from county courthouses online, check familysearch.org, where you'll find records from all over the world, and the USGenWeb Project (usgenweb.org), which has information from every county in the United States. There is a similar network for the United Kingdom (genuki.org.uk).

State archives have a lot of information on their websites. The Georgia Archives (georgiaarchives.org) contains marriages, death certificates, photographs, land grants and much more, as well as the Vanishing Georgia photographs. They also have a free, monthly Lunch and Learn seminar, and other daylong training sessions during the year. Signing up on their Facebook page (facebook.com/Georgia-Archives-273195772785138/?fref=ts) helps you learn about these.