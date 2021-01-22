Genealogy groups kick off Black History Month with events

The virtual event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, hosted by the Georgia Archives and the Metro Atlanta chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. Speakers include D. L. Henderson on “Researching and Documenting the Black Residents of Oakland Cemetery” and reference archivist Tamika Strong on “A Look at African American Resources at the Georgia Archives.”

The link to this free event is https://tinyurl.com/yxa5yko8. Try the link ahead of time to be sure you have it correct. You need to download the Microsoft Teams app. You have the option to watch on the web. Later it will be on the Archives/YouTube channel. This is a good event to attend with some highly qualified speakers.