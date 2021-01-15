Where will your years of genealogy research end up?

She points out that you need to check with whomever or whatever organization you are thinking of willing your papers to, as neither has to accept your files just because you want to give them. This is a useful book to help you think now about what your options are and how to get your research in shape.

The softcover book is available from Amazon.com for $11.99 plus tax and shipping, or $3.99 plus tax for the digital version. Wood has a blog, https://climbingmyfamilytree.blogspot.com, where she has added “No Heirs for your Family Tree?” at my suggestion. The blog covers lots more.

The Oglethorpe Years subject of Lunch and Learn

“Colonial Georgia: The Oglethorpe Years” is the subject of the Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn virtual lecture on February 12 at noon. Robert C. Jones, prolific metro area author, will be the speaker. The free event is online via the Georgia Archives website — GeorgiaArchives.org — using Microsoft Teams. See the website for details. For more information, call 678-364-3710.

Biden Genealogy

A good bare-bones look at the ancestry of President Joe Biden, written by the late William Addams Reitwiesner, is at wargs.com/political/biden.html. Biden’s roots are in Ireland, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.