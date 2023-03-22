This fungus is spreading though the U.S., and it’s becoming a health threat

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman said in the CDC report.

The CDC largely lays the blame of the rise of of the candida auris fungus within the U.S. at the feet of poor health care practices.

“C. auris case counts have increased for many reasons, including poor general infection prevention and control (IPC) practices in healthcare facilities,” the CDC reported. “Case counts may also have increased because of enhanced efforts to detect cases, including increased colonization screening, a test to see if someone has the fungus somewhere on their body but does not have an infection or symptoms of infection. The timing of this increase and findings from public health investigations suggest C. auris spread may have worsened due to strain on healthcare and public health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.”