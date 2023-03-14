Exclusive
Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
How to prepare your home after a freeze warning

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As the final winds of winter continue to cool off the South, much of Georgia has been experiencing overnight freeze warnings. With freezing overnight weather comes the possibility of burst water pipes, sky-high heat bills and roof damage.

“Unlike a hurricane or hail storm, freezing events are often times quite and peaceful, creating a false sense of security,” Insurance provider Standard Casualty Company reported.

Here is how you can protect your home during freezing temperatures, according to the experts.

As water freezes inside plumbing, it expands — sometimes bursting the water lines in the process. Cover outdoor spigots with outdoor covers, which can often be found at your local hardware store. While the covers cost roughly $4 to $10 a piece, insulating your outdoor spigots can save thousands of dollars in repairs. Likewise, any other exposed water pipes should be covered to prevent damage. A towel fixed with duct tape can make for a quick and easy fix.

According to The Spruce, even small holes within the home for cable wires and phone lines can be effective entry points for cold air during freezing temperatures. Purchase a can of foam insulation to close up these gaps and holes to save big on your heating bill and boost temperatures inside the home.

The National Weather Service advised people to stay weather aware in a number of ways, most importantly by having an up-to-date survival kit. Here’s what the service said is important to have:

  • Jumper cables: flares or reflective triangle are great extras
  • Flashlights: Replace the batteries before the winter season starts and pack some extras
  • First Aid Kit: Also check your purse of bag for essential medications
  • Baby, special needs gear: If you have a baby or family member with special needs, pack diapers and any special formula or food
  • Food: Stock non-perishable food such as canned food and a can opener, dry cereal and protein rich foods like nuts and energy bars
  • Water: Have at least 1 gallon of water per person a day for at least 3 days
  • Basic toolkit: Pliers, wrench, screwdriver
  • Pet supplies: Food and water
  • Radio: Battery or hand cranked
  • Cat litter or sand: For better tire traction
  • Shovel: To dig out snow
  • Ice scraper: Even if you usually park in a garage, have one in the car.
  • Clothes: Make sure you dress for the weather in warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold
  • Warmers: Pack extra for body, hands, feet
  • Blankets or sleeping bags: If you get stranded in traffic on a lonely road, you’ll be glad to have it.
  • Charged Cell Phone: Keep a spare charger in your car as well

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

