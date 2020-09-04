Forbes’ top Georgia employer is a school district that’s not in metro Atlanta

The top ranking is “certainly an affirmation of a lot of hard work, and, really, all of the credit goes to our employees,” Scott told WMAZ.

To determine the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on two factors — the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state’s workforce.

For Georgia, Forbes included 100 companies in its ranking. You can check the entire list for your company here.

Here are Georgia’s top 10 best employers, according to Forbes: