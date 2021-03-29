Flying Biscuit Café opens 12th Georgia location in East Cobb

At the grand opening during the week of April 14, a socially distanced celebration will kick-off. The first 50 customers who arrive each day will get to enjoy giveaways including the bacon and eggs breakfast for just $1.99 and jars of the restaurant’s famous cranberry apple butter. Plus, $5 off biscuit gift cards, Flying Biscuit swag, T-shirts and travel mugs will also be part of the giveaway.

Can’t make it then? The Flying Biscuit Café East Cobb is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.- 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

“We have received such a positive response to our growth here in the metro Atlanta market, as well as other markets outside of Atlanta,” Brent Fuller, Flying Biscuit Café Vice President of Operations said in a statement. “We’re seeing a real excitement for our Southern-inspired food and eclectic, neighborly spirit.”

The Flying Biscuit Café is known for its Southern foods with a twist including its signature dishes such as Creamy Dreamy White Cheddar Cheese Grits, chicken sage sausage patties, whole wheat french toast topped with honey crème anglaise and raspberry sauce and oven-fried green tomatoes to name a few.