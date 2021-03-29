Flying Biscuit Café opens 12th Georgia location in East Cobb

Since the first Flying Biscuit Café location opened in Candler Park on June 3, 1993, Atlanta-area residents have spent the next several years enjoying Southern all-day breakfast items.
Now, the eatery has a dozen locations in the state after opening another in East Cobb on March 15. In the coming weeks, The Flying Biscuit Café will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with social distancing in place.
“We are overjoyed to bring the Flying Biscuit Café to East Cobb,” said Ernest Baptiste, the franchise owner of the location at Parkaire Landing Shopping Center at 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 70.
“My daughter and I have always wanted to own a restaurant together. We expect the combination of the quality of the food for breakfast, lunch and catering and the unique character of The Flying Biscuit Café to be a real hit here in Marietta.”
The new location will also serve as the launching spot for the 27-year-old eatery’s expanded menu. New options include chicken and waffles and The Oh My Grit Bowl. It will also offer mimosas and bloody marys.
At the grand opening during the week of April 14, a socially distanced celebration will kick-off. The first 50 customers who arrive each day will get to enjoy giveaways including the bacon and eggs breakfast for just $1.99 and jars of the restaurant’s famous cranberry apple butter. Plus, $5 off biscuit gift cards, Flying Biscuit swag, T-shirts and travel mugs will also be part of the giveaway.
Can’t make it then? The Flying Biscuit Café East Cobb is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.- 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.
“We have received such a positive response to our growth here in the metro Atlanta market, as well as other markets outside of Atlanta,” Brent Fuller, Flying Biscuit Café Vice President of Operations said in a statement. “We’re seeing a real excitement for our Southern-inspired food and eclectic, neighborly spirit.”
The Flying Biscuit Café is known for its Southern foods with a twist including its signature dishes such as Creamy Dreamy White Cheddar Cheese Grits, chicken sage sausage patties, whole wheat french toast topped with honey crème anglaise and raspberry sauce and oven-fried green tomatoes to name a few.