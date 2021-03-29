X

Flying Biscuit Café opens 12th Georgia location in East Cobb

A brief history of The Flying Biscuit Café.The Flying Biscuit Café opened on June 3, 1993.The Candler Park location on the east side of Atlanta was the first of what would grow to be more than 20 national locations.The eatery bakes almost 5,000 biscuits per week at each location.The Atlanta institution is well-known for serving up Southern comfort food with a twist of fun including menu classics such as Oven Fried Green Tomatoes.Emily Saliers, who is one half of the Indigo Girls, was an early partner in The Flying Biscuit

Life | 15 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This is the 21st location nationwide

Since the first Flying Biscuit Café location opened in Candler Park on June 3, 1993, Atlanta-area residents have spent the next several years enjoying Southern all-day breakfast items.

Now, the eatery has a dozen locations in the state after opening another in East Cobb on March 15. In the coming weeks, The Flying Biscuit Café will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with social distancing in place.

ExploreGeorgia’s best 24/7 restaurant is an Atlanta staple, new ranking says

“We are overjoyed to bring the Flying Biscuit Café to East Cobb,” said Ernest Baptiste, the franchise owner of the location at Parkaire Landing Shopping Center at 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 70.

“My daughter and I have always wanted to own a restaurant together. We expect the combination of the quality of the food for breakfast, lunch and catering and the unique character of The Flying Biscuit Café to be a real hit here in Marietta.”

The new location will also serve as the launching spot for the 27-year-old eatery’s expanded menu. New options include chicken and waffles and The Oh My Grit Bowl. It will also offer mimosas and bloody marys.

ExploreHam for dessert? Honey Baked has 4 ‘hacks’ for leftovers

At the grand opening during the week of April 14, a socially distanced celebration will kick-off. The first 50 customers who arrive each day will get to enjoy giveaways including the bacon and eggs breakfast for just $1.99 and jars of the restaurant’s famous cranberry apple butter. Plus, $5 off biscuit gift cards, Flying Biscuit swag, T-shirts and travel mugs will also be part of the giveaway.

Can’t make it then? The Flying Biscuit Café East Cobb is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.- 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

ExploreTwo Georgia colleges land on Niche’s best college food in America list

“We have received such a positive response to our growth here in the metro Atlanta market, as well as other markets outside of Atlanta,” Brent Fuller, Flying Biscuit Café Vice President of Operations said in a statement. “We’re seeing a real excitement for our Southern-inspired food and eclectic, neighborly spirit.”

The Flying Biscuit Café is known for its Southern foods with a twist including its signature dishes such as Creamy Dreamy White Cheddar Cheese Grits, chicken sage sausage patties, whole wheat french toast topped with honey crème anglaise and raspberry sauce and oven-fried green tomatoes to name a few.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.