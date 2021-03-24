Ham for dessert? Honey Baked has 4 ‘hacks’ for leftovers

Honey Baked Ham Co. has joined TikTok and released its first “ham hacks,” recipes to use its signature dish in ways you might not have considered.

“This Easter, we wanted to share some unique ways to enjoy our signature Honey Baked Ham in meals beyond the holiday dinner celebration.” Tim Ziga, product development manager and resident culinary expert at The Honey Baked Ham Co., said in a press release. “Whether you’re craving a sweet and savory breakfast or want to top off your dessert, the Ham Hacks offer easy ways to enhance the flavor of everyday meals and make the day-to-day cooking tastier and more fun.”