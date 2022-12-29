BreakingNews
Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents
Five food resolutions that are easy to keep

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
These food resolutions will help kick start a new you for the New Year

While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February.

Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success.

Here are five food resolutions to consider for 2023:

Meatless Monday

This trend started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the founder of the Monday Campaigns, as a vision to encourage people to eat less meat and more healthier plant-based options,

Eating less meat not only helps with energy levels but also reduces heart disease. According to heart.org, eating less meat decreases the risk of stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many cancers.

Eat slower

With the world back in motion, people are busier than ever. But trying to cram in a meal — literally — leads to bad eating habits. Eating too fast leads to bloating and gas. According to Healthline, it can also increase your risk of type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome.

Consider sticking to a mealtime schedule so you don’t feel rushed when you eat.

Increase fish intake

Fish is loaded with nutrients like proteins, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. It’s also a great food for heart and brain health. To get the most out of fish, roast, pan sear, air fry or bake whenever possible.

If fish isn’t your thing but you still want to get omega-3′s, look into vitamins such as fish oil or omega-3 pills.

Eat breakfast

The first meal of the day is very important. And yet one out of five people in the U.S. skip it. The most common reasons listed for opting out of breakfast are not having enough time and not feeling hungry in the morning. But skipping breakfast can impact your metabolism, energy levels and hunger throughout the day.

A great way to make sure you eat breakfast is to plan it out. The latest trend of preparing breakfast is overnight oats or parfait bowls.

Drink more water

The amount of water you’re supposed to drink seems vary depending on the source — some experts recommend eight or nine 8 oz. cups per day, while other studies suggest 11.5 cups for women and 15.5 cups for men. Whichever number is correct, you’re probably not drinking enough water.

Your water intake needs are partly based on your lifestyle. Consult wit your healthcare provider to weigh your options on how much water you should be drinking.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

