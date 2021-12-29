Five affordable (and pet-friendly!) Airbnbs for your New Year’s staycation

Caption Bear Creek Lodge is located less than 30 minutes away from the shops and restaurants of downtown Blue Ridge. Credit: Airbnb Caption Bear Creek Lodge is located less than 30 minutes away from the shops and restaurants of downtown Blue Ridge. Credit: Airbnb Credit: Airbnb

$165/night

Bear Creek Lodge, a three-bedroom, four-bathroom cabin nestled near the Toccoa River hosts up to six guests. It features a King primary suite with en suite bathroom and electric fireplace and large decks off the main living area that invite guests to take in the scenery.

Bear Creek Lodge is less than 30 minutes away from the shops and restaurants of downtown Blue Ridge. It’s also convenient to miles of nature trails and rivers, with activities such as tubing, hiking and mountain biking — making it a perfect spot for outdoor lovers to bring their pets. Bear Creek Lodge visitors are also less than an hour’s drive to many of the state’s best orchards, vineyards and breweries.

The Southern Belle Garden apartment offers a romantic respite inside its lovingly appointed 1,350 square feet.

$165/night

The Southern Belle Garden apartment, just off of historic Monterey Square, offers a romantic respite inside its lovingly appointed 1,350 square feet.

The apartment features one bedroom, one bathroom and sleeping accommodations for up to four guests. The updated townhome also features refinished hardwood flooring, exposed beams and brick walls, as well as a fully-equipped, fully-updated modern kitchen. Guests can also enjoy the Southern Belle’s outdoor courtyard patio area and cozy fireplace. This Airbnb is near several of Savannah’s historic downtown squares, shops and restaurants, Forsyth Park — where Fido can meet plenty of other dog friends —and the famous Mercer Williams House.

The home boasts oceanfront views on Gould's Inlet, just 30 steps from the beach.

$191/night

This small, charming 1950s beach cottage on St. Simon’s Island radiates with rustic costal charm. The home boasts oceanfront views on Gould’s Inlet, just 30 steps from the beach, and can sleep up to four guests. It features one bedroom and two bathrooms, a spacious, private outdoor shower and small grill and patio area.

Guests can relax on a hammock overlooking the sea, spend their mornings sipping coffee on the screened-in porch or take in the gorgeous ocean views from the backyard. They can also bring their pets down to the sand for a beach day.

This remodeled, 117-year-old bungalow is two blocks from historic Marietta Square.

$116/night

Those outside the Perimeter who aren’t looking to travel too far but still seeking a change of scenery should consider this remodeled, 117-year-old bungalow. Two blocks from historic Marietta Square, this home sleeps two, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Features include an upscale, remodeled kitchen and a private deck and backyard area great for pets. It’s also within dog-walking distance to Marietta Square’s shops, restaurants, Red Hare Brewery and more.

This residential home is sweetly appointed, fully updated and perfect for an in-town staycation.

$175/night

Conveniently located near East Atlanta Village, North Ormewood and the Little Five Points neighborhood, this residential home is sweetly appointed, fully updated, and perfect for an in-town staycation. The home can sleep up to seven guests, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and features a theater room with projector set-up, large fenced-in backyard, bikes available for riding around the city. There’s plenty of room for pups, too, including a spacious backyard and garden and grill area.