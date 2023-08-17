Grady and Kaiser Permanente leaders among Atlanta’s ‘Most Admired CEOs’

BreakingNews
The Atlanta Business Chronicle has named John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health Systems, and Pamela Shipley, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, as two of Atlanta’s top leaders within the health care industry. The local news outlet recently announced the “2023 Most Admired CEOs” awards, which honors Atlanta-based business, civic and community chief executives.

“For me, the key to being an impactful leader is prioritizing your people – meeting them where they are and ensuring they have what they need to be successful,” Haupert said in a news release. “If you prioritize the health and well-being of your team members, they are better equipped to go out and provide exceptional care for the community we are privileged to serve.”

Haupert and Shipley were the only CEOs to earn awards within the health care industry, having shown “a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace and contributions to the metro community.”

The awards will be announced at a special event featuring a cocktail reception at the Delta Flight Museum, which will feature a “unique opportunity to dine under a Boeing 767.” The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Meet the CEOs who define leadership in Atlanta,” Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. “Celebrate in style with Atlanta’s most admired business leaders. Meet and mingle with honorees during the reception and then join us for a special seated dinner program.”

As the “2023 Most Admired CEOs” awards celebrate leadership across multiple industries, Haupert and Shipley are just two of dozens of CEOs to earn an award this year. Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy will receive then 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

