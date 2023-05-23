Experts say you shouldn’t use the cork to stop an open wine bottle

Explore Ditch these bad habits to improve energy levels

Warner then explained that the holes in the cork will allow oxygen to get into bottle, and recommends using a proper bottle stopper — or even transferring the wine to a sealable container — instead.

“Natural corks have pores that wine is able to seep into. This is what causes a cork to swell up and provide a tighter seal against the glass neck of the bottle. Oxygen too is able to penetrate these pores. Thus there is an interface for oxygen and wine to interact,” according to Wine Makers Academy.

Pouring the remaining wine into a mason jar is one way to help keep it fresh, while Wine Cellars of Yorkshire recommend using a wine stopper with a vacuum seal. In a pinch, you can also cover the bottle with a zip bag and rubber band.