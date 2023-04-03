What’s a coffee nap?

Could a cup of Joe be the missing link between you and a great nap?
While coffee is best known for waking us up, elevating alertness and giving us an extra burst of energy. But could it be an excellent aid for a refreshing nap? That’s what author Daniel H. Pink argues.
Pink coined the term “nappuccino” to highlight the importance of a cup of coffee in his 5-step guide for having a perfect nap. According to Pink, to get the most out of a nap, which experts agree improves cognitive performance and boosts mental and physical health, you should:
- Finding your afternoon low point
- Creating a peaceful environment
- Drinking a cup of coffee
- Setting a timer for 25 minutes
- Repeat (daily or a few times a week)
“It might seem counterintuitive to combine caffeine with sleep. But caffeine followed by a brief nap has been shown to improve alertness and mental acuity in several studies,” explained Jay Summer of the Sleep Foundation.
While coffee naps may be beneficial, they should be taken in moderation — as should the amount of caffeine consumed daily. The FDA recommends consuming no more than 400 milligrams per day.
Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon