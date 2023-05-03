Ditch these bad habits to improve energy levels

“Eating the same meal at 8 a.m. versus 6 p.m. can affect our body’s ability to use it for energy,” explained Dr. Mary Valvano, a physician from BetterNowMD, in HuffPost.

Eating later in the evening — especially if dinner is a heavier meal — can lead to lower energy levels the next day. Experts say it’s due to the body’s ability to metabolize food.