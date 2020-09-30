Everything leaving Netflix in October 2020

The Charmed Ones are leaving Netflix, and they’re taking Barbie and the Terminator with them.
In case you didn’t get around to watching these shows and movies, you have another day or so before the streaming service removes them.
Here’s everything leaving Netflix in October, according to What’s on Netflix:
October 1
- 2012 (2009)
- 300 Miles to Heaven (300 mil do nieba) (1989)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
- Aashayein (2010)
- Across The Line (2015)
- Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2013)
- April and the Extraordinary World (2015)
- Armed Response (2017)
- Bandits (2001)
- Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)
- Barbie in A Mermaid Tale (2010)
- Barbie in Princess Power (2015)
- Barbie in Rock 'N Royals (2015)
- Barbie Star Light Adventure (2016)
- Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2010)
- Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)
- Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)
- Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)
- Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
- Burnistoun (Seasons 1-2)
- Carrie (2002)
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
- Charmed (Seasons 1-8)
- Chewin' The Fat (1999)
- Dear John (2010)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Donnie Brasco (1997)
- DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)
- Earth to Echo (2014)
- Escape from the “Liberty” Cinema (1990)
- Fishtail (2015)
- Frances Ha (2012)
- The Free Man (2016)
- Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (Season 1)
- Hotel Pacific (Zaklete rewiry) (1975)
- House of the Witch (2017)
- Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)
- I Am Bolt (2016)
- Ice Guardians (2016)
- Insidious (2011)
- Jealousy and medicine (Zazdrosc i medycyna) (1973)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- K (2012)
- Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet (2014)
- Kajraare (2010)
- Karzzzz (2008)
- Katt Williams: Live (2006)
- Limmy’s Show! (Seasons 1-2)
- Medium (1985)
- Menace II Society (1993)
- Million Dollar Baby (2004)
- Miss Hokusai (2015)
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef (2016)
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School (2010)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mountain (2017)
- Mud (2012)
- My Babysitter’s a Vampire: The Movie (2010)
- My Life as a Zucchini (2016)
- Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital (2011)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)
- Patiala House (2011)
- Phantom Boy (2015)
- Ready (2011)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Schindler’s List (1993)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Set It Off (1996)
- Sin City (2005)
- Sinister (2012)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Sunrise in Heaven (2019)
- Swordfish (2001)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- The Boy and the World (2013)
- The Core (2003)
- The Cruise (1970)
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- The lynx (Rys) (1982)
- The Money Pit (1986)
- The President’s Barber (2004)
- The spiral (Spirala) (1978)
- The Trust (2015)
- Tokyo Idols (2017)
- Urban Cowboy (1980)
- Walking Out (2017)
- Weather forecast (Prognoza pogody) (1983)
- Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story (2016)
- Westerplatte Resists (Westerplatte) (1967)
- Wrong Side Raju (2016)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
October 2
- Emelie (2015)
- Sleeping with Other People (2015)
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
October 3
- Cult of Chucky (2017)
- Truth or Dare (2018)
October 7
- The Water Diviner (2014)
October 8
- The Last Airbender (2010)
October 10
- Abnormal Summit (Season 1)
- Chef & My Fridge (Season 1)
October 14
- Russell Peters vs. the World (Season 1)
October 15
- Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (Season 1)
- Harry & Bunnie (Season 1)
October 18
- The Green Hornet (2011)
October 20
- Paper Year (2018)
October 23
- While We’re Young (2014)
October 27
- Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
October 31
- Kristy (2014)