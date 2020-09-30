October is the month for frights, but everything coming to Netflix isn’t going to scare you.
Sure, you can watch “Cape Fear” and “Ghost Rider," but you can also discover “Schitt’s Creek" and “Song Exploder,” which is based on the podcast and will feature R.E.M. among other artists.
Here is everything coming to Netflix in October 2020, according to the website What’s on Netflix:
October 1
- 44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series
- A.M.I. (2019) – Horror thriller
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- All Because of You (2020) – Asian action-comedy
- Along Came a Spider (2001) – Thriller starring Morgan Freeman
- An Ordinary Man (2017)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2) – Anime series continuation
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Black ’47 (2018)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019) – Documentary on the legendary painter
- Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)
- Code Lyoko (Seasons 1-4) – French animated series
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- Evil (Season 1)
- Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Korean fantasy romance series
- Fargo (1996)
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate – Anime
- Free State of Jones (2016)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Gran Torino (2008)
- Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) – Spanish thriller series
- Her (2013)
- House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
- Human Nature (2019) – Documentary
- Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016)
- I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018) – Documentary
- Poseidon (2006).
- Secreto bien guardado (Season 1) – Argentinian novella
- Stranger Than Fiction (2006)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- Sword Art Online (Season 3 / Alicization)
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Outpost (2020)
- The Parkers (Seasons 1-5)
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- The Prince and Me (2004)
- The Unicorn (Season 1) – CBS comedy series starring former Atlantan Walton Goggins.
- The Worst Witch (Season 4)
- Troy (2004)
- WarGames (1983)
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)
- Yogi Bear (2010)
- You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1) – Spanish novella
October 2
- A Chaster Marriage
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020)
- Dick Johnson is Dead (2020)
- Emily in Paris (Season 1)
- Oloture (2019) – Nigerian crime drama
- Serious Men (2020) – Indian comedy
- Song Exploder (Season 1) – Based on the podcast, this does some deep dives into your favorite songs, including artists such as R.E.M., Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and more.
- The Binding (2020) – Paranormal Italian horror movie
- You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo (2020)
- Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
October 4
- Colombiana (2011)
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)
- Pat a Pat Como (Season 1) – Korean kids animated series
- Qurious Como (Season 1) – Korean kids animated series
October 6
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) – Documentary
- Saturday Church (2017)
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020)
- Walk Away from Love (2017)
October 7
- Hubie Halloween (2020)
- Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)
- To the Lake (Season 1)– Russian sci-fi series
October 8
- Palermo Hollywood (2004) – Argentinian action thriller
- Tanda Tanya (2011) – Indonesian movie
- The 100 (Season 7)
October 9
- Deaf U (Season 1) – Documentary
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2)
- Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) – Indian romantic comedy
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020)
- The 40-Year-Old Version (2020)
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1)
October 12
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3)
October 13
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020) – Stand-up special.
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020)
October 14
- Alice Junior (2019)
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) – Documentary
- Moneyball (2011)
October 15
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020
- Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)
- Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – British documentary
- Half & Half (Multiple Seasons)
- Love Like the Falling Rain (2020)
- One on One (Multiple Seasons)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2, Part 1)
- Rooting for Roona (2020) – Documentary
- Social Distance (Season 1)
October 16
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 1)
- Grand Army (Season 1)
- In a Valley of Violence (2016)
- La Révolution (Season 1) – French drama
- Someone Has to Die / Alguien tiene que morir (Limited Series) – Three-part Spanish series
- The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)
- Unfriended (2014)
October 18
- ParaNorman (2012)
October 19
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)
October 20
- Carol (2015)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N – Animated special
October 21
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Season 3)
- Rebecca (2020) – British thriller
October 22
- Bending the Arc (2017) – Documentary
- Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen horror
- The Hummingbird Project (2018)
- Yes, God, Yes (2019)
October 23
- Barbarians (Season 1) – German historical drama
- Over the Moon (2020)
- Perdida (2018)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1)
October 27
- Blood of Zeus (Season 1) – Anime series
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4)
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020) – Documentary
October 28
- Holidate (2020)
- Metallica Through The Never (2013)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) – Polish horror
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) – Documentary
October 30
- Bronx (2020) – French crime thriller
- His House (2020) – British/American horror
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4)
- Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) Italian crime drama
October 31
- The 12th Man (2017) – Historical German thriller