Escape to private $2 million European townhome in Buckhead

A European getaway doesn’t have to be far. In fact, it could be something you live in daily thanks to a recently listed townhome in the area where southern charm and elegance collide.
A $2,750,000 townhome is for sale at 2288 Peachtree Rd NW Atlanta where you won’t have to move in anything but yourself.
“Truly a hidden gem in the heart of Buckhead, this unique, private community is off Peachtree Road but feels a world away from the busy streets of Atlanta,” the listing noted.
The four-story home, which the listing stated is in Atlanta’s most sought-after gated townhome community, The Enclave on Peachtree, features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, 3 of which are full baths. A private garden is yours and yours alone and you have elevator access to all four floors.
On the main floor is a dining room, living room and open concept kitchen with plenty of storage and marble countertops. There’s also space for entertaining on this level, including a garden room with a wet bar that opens to the private garden, making it an ideal spot for guest overflow.
The owner’s suite is located on the third floor, where a suite includes dual closets and a large, open marble bath. You don’t need to worry about lugging linens from another floor to the bedroom, either — the laundry room is conveniently located on this floor.
If you’re usually the host when guests are in town, you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll be able to maintain your privacy and offer visitors some solitude, too. The fourth floor features a guest suite and an office or exercise room that could serve as another guest suite.
