This $4 million historic Brookhaven home offers amazing value

At first glance, this 10,000 square foot home on 42 W Brookhaven Drive NE may not seem all that spacious. But you’d be missing out on a great value if you passed it up.
Built in 1929, the historic Brookhaven home has been renovated and expanded. Recently listed, it offers 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms along with 1 partial bath at $4,750,000. That price is significantly below a recent appraisal meaning you get more bang for your buck.
Four en suite bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary bedroom, which includes one of four fireplaces inside the home. Downstairs, the fifth bedroom, a guest room with a full bathroom awaits. The lower level is also where you’ll have space to entertain, a full bar, wine cellar and a sun-lit recreation room. Plus, there’s a woodshop and an unfinished storage area.
That’s all after you walk straight down the hallway and into the family room, which features an entertainment center that includes a wet bar, ice machine and refrigerator. It opens to a kitchen that has a dining area, a walk-in pantry with floor-to-ceiling shelving and a butler’s pantry. If you prefer to relax outdoors, you can step outside to the balcony, which overlooks the heated swimming pool with water jets.
The extension provides a reading room and a two-story library adjacent to the elevator along with a mahogany spiral staircase, all of which was designed by award-winning residential architect Norman Askins.
Not only is the inside of the home impressive, but the grounds are too.
More than 75 specimen roses cover the rose garden, which includes two fire pits and a pavilion with private views of the landscaping. Next to the pavilion sits a waterfall, which “sets the stage for approaching one of the most elegant park-like settings imaginable,” according to the listing. A large grotto with gas lanterns and a private bath, greenhouse and woodland walkways is also an outdoor feature.
When you want to enjoy an outing, simply go across the street and visit the Capital City Club golf course or enjoy easy access to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square and Peachtree-Dekalb Airport.
Listing by Chuck Wood and Betsy Akers for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.
Photos by Chris Nelms and Jordan Nelson.