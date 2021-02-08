This $4 million historic Brookhaven home offers amazing value

Not only is the inside of the home impressive, but the grounds are too.

More than 75 specimen roses cover the rose garden, which includes two fire pits and a pavilion with private views of the landscaping. Next to the pavilion sits a waterfall, which “sets the stage for approaching one of the most elegant park-like settings imaginable,” according to the listing. A large grotto with gas lanterns and a private bath, greenhouse and woodland walkways is also an outdoor feature.

When you want to enjoy an outing, simply go across the street and visit the Capital City Club golf course or enjoy easy access to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square and Peachtree-Dekalb Airport.

Listing by Chuck Wood and Betsy Akers for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.

Photos by Chris Nelms and Jordan Nelson.