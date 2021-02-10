Musso Design Group Debuts Model Home at J5 Condos in Midtown

If you’re looking for a brand new condo in the heart of Midtown that caters to a work-from-home lifestyle then you’re in luck.
J5, a recently completed condominium development, recently launched a $1 million repositioning strategy including new interior renovations with stunning new model homes, according to a press release from the company. The new renovations include updates to shared spaces. Designer finishes and WiFi-enabled shared spaces will allow for a better working experience throughout the condo building.
“As Midtown’s latest residential offering opening at the height of the pandemic, J5 deserves a meaningful modernization to match the changing needs of the buyers in this market,” said Eric Xue, CEO of DEZHU US. “DEZHU is proactively making this investment just months after J5′s construction completion to ensure its viability in a post-pandemic world. We enlisted the powerhouse Karen Rodriguez and her GROUP KORA team to elevate the project and further cement the building as Midtown’s prime condo development for buyers in the market.”
For the interior renovations, the development selected the award-winning interior designer, Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs, to lead the condo building’s interior upgrades. The upgrades draw inspiration from the surrounding Garden district and are intended to provide a better experience for the pandemic buyer with enhancements to the building’s shared spaces to serve as an extension of a home office space.
To add a touch of serenity, the design team included naturally preserved greenery walls and marble to create a contemporary and calm feel in the lobby of the building. The development team also enlisted Habachy Designs and Musso Design Group to complete two designer model homes that were unveiled in January.
“Located in Midtown’s historic Garden District, J5 features 150 homes with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans thoughtfully designed by project architect, Smith Dalia Architects,” reads the press release. “Each residence is equipped with towering ceiling heights, ranging from 11 to 23 feet, expansive outdoor spaces and well-appointed main living areas.”
The condo building features several amenities including concierge service, a 24-hour security team, a city garden, conference-style meeting spaces, a fitness studio and a private pool deck. Residents will also have the luxury of the sights of Midtown’s residential Garden District. The six-story development is near hundreds of dining and entertainment options, with Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden a short distance away. J5 residences are priced from the $500s to $900s.