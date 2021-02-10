Musso Design Group Debuts Model Home at J5 Condos in Midtown

J5, a recently completed condominium development, recently launched a $1 million repositioning strategy including new interior renovations with stunning new model homes, according to a press release from the company. The new renovations include updates to shared spaces. Designer finishes and WiFi-enabled shared spaces will allow for a better working experience throughout the condo building.

“As Midtown’s latest residential offering opening at the height of the pandemic, J5 deserves a meaningful modernization to match the changing needs of the buyers in this market,” said Eric Xue, CEO of DEZHU US. “DEZHU is proactively making this investment just months after J5′s construction completion to ensure its viability in a post-pandemic world. We enlisted the powerhouse Karen Rodriguez and her GROUP KORA team to elevate the project and further cement the building as Midtown’s prime condo development for buyers in the market.”