Eat your favorite Chipotle burrito in themed pajamas for the holidays

Introduced in August, Chiptole Goods follows the same principles as Chipotle Mexican Grill. The apparel line’s tagline is “Thoughtfully made from the inside out.”

“Our approach to Chipotle Goods is different as well. We take the same care, respect, and big-picture thinking we apply in the kitchen to everything else we make,” the about page read.

Aside from apparel customers can purchase this season, they can also buy the restaurant’s 2020 wrapping kit that has three different Chipotle-themed wrapping paper designs.

Buying from the Holiday Goods collection won’t only keep customers cozy while their bellies are full of burritos and tacos. All the profits will go toward supporting groups geared toward more sustainable fashion or farming practices.

In another effort to give back, Atlanta Chipotle customers can set up fundraisers through Chipotle to benefit local causes.

To do so, residents can visit this link to begin an application for a digital fundraiser. A unique code is tied to every fundraiser, and when supporters enter the code online for pickup at a local restaurant, 33% of event sales will be donated directly to the cause.

