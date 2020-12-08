Christmas spirit still abounds with self-guided Marietta Pilgrimage

This year has been different from many in the past, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the annual Marietta Pilgrimage — at least, it hasn’t changed very much.
Guests can still participate in the 33-year-old tradition now through Dec. 31, but the Christmas tours will not see thousands gather at once this season amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour organizers, the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, have decided to make it a self-guided walking tour featuring 19 historic homes in the Church-Cherokee Historic District, according to a press release.
“This was a difficult decision, but we feel the self-guided walking tour is the best option for the safety of the homeowners, our volunteers and the community,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks.
Usually, the Marietta Pilgrimage is attended by up to 3,000 people over two days each December. Typically, six private homes and a range of local historic sites and museums are featured. Held since 1987, the tour has raised money to help fund the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.
Funds will still benefit those entities this year, except it will come from purchases of an official Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour booklet. Attendees can buy them for $25 at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House. They’ll also be available online and mailed to guests’ homes.
Included in each booklet are a walking tour map, photos and information about the participating homes and discounts and coupons from local Marietta restaurants and merchants. Younger tour-goers can enjoy a scavenger hunt, which is also in the booklet.
“The pandemic has created a hardship for non-profits whose budgets rely on donations and fundraising events,” said Amanda Sutter, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau. “This year’s Pilgrimage fundraiser is more critical now than ever before to help Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta Welcome Center.
No homes will be open to the public and they can be admired from the sidewalk. Homes in the walking tour will be eligible to win one of three prizes: “Best Traditional Decor,” “Most Over-The-Top Decor” and “Best Light Display.”
While guests can go on the self-guided tour all month, homes will be decorated through Dec. 18 for the public to cast their votes.
“We know many people in the community are disappointed they will not be able to see inside any homes this year — we are disappointed, too. But we hope this walking tour will be a good alternative until we can return to our regular tour format in 2021,” said Amanda Seals, Marietta Pilgrimage co-chair.
Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour
Now through Dec. 31
$25 for Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour Booklets