Christmas spirit still abounds with self-guided Marietta Pilgrimage

Funds will still benefit those entities this year, except it will come from purchases of an official Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour booklet. Attendees can buy them for $25 at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House. They’ll also be available online and mailed to guests’ homes.

Included in each booklet are a walking tour map, photos and information about the participating homes and discounts and coupons from local Marietta restaurants and merchants. Younger tour-goers can enjoy a scavenger hunt, which is also in the booklet.

“The pandemic has created a hardship for non-profits whose budgets rely on donations and fundraising events,” said Amanda Sutter, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau. “This year’s Pilgrimage fundraiser is more critical now than ever before to help Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta Welcome Center.

No homes will be open to the public and they can be admired from the sidewalk. Homes in the walking tour will be eligible to win one of three prizes: “Best Traditional Decor,” “Most Over-The-Top Decor” and “Best Light Display.”

While guests can go on the self-guided tour all month, homes will be decorated through Dec. 18 for the public to cast their votes.

“We know many people in the community are disappointed they will not be able to see inside any homes this year — we are disappointed, too. But we hope this walking tour will be a good alternative until we can return to our regular tour format in 2021,” said Amanda Seals, Marietta Pilgrimage co-chair.

