Easter egg hunting in the dark? It’s happening at East Roswell Park

If you thought there was no way to shake up your annual Easter egg hunt, then think again.
This weekend, East Roswell Park is hosting a different kind of hunt where you’ll have to use more than your eyes to find the prize — you’ll need a flashlight, too.
“Break out the flashlights to hunt for treasures in the dark!” the event description read. “A professional photo with the Easter Bunny is included in the price of the ticket. This family-friendly program at East Roswell Park is for ages 10 and under. Each group will have new eggs to hunt, find, and keep!”
There are three available time slots you can book for $8 per child. They are as follows: 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Each Easter egg hunt is 30 to 45 minutes. You must register each child who will hunt for eggs. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight or stop by the store to grab one. You’ll also need your own bag or bucket to gather the eggs. Additionally, all participants are required to wear face masks.
Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs and the City of Roswell are hosting the event.
“Each day, the City of Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department works to have a positive impact on the lives of all those who live, work, and play in Roswell,” the government department said on the website. “We put our hearts and souls into delivering the best recreational, health and wellness, artistic, and cultural experiences for everyone—regardless of age or ability.”
6:30 p.m.- 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
East Roswell Park: 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell
Cost: $8 per child