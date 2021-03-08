Easter egg hunting in the dark? It’s happening at East Roswell Park

This weekend, East Roswell Park is hosting a different kind of hunt where you’ll have to use more than your eyes to find the prize — you’ll need a flashlight, too.

“Break out the flashlights to hunt for treasures in the dark!” the event description read. “A professional photo with the Easter Bunny is included in the price of the ticket. This family-friendly program at East Roswell Park is for ages 10 and under. Each group will have new eggs to hunt, find, and keep!”