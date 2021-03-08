St. Patrick’s Day event Luck of Avalon returns this Friday

Guest safety will be ensured with this year’s event taking place along the Boulevard, which will be closed from 3rd Street to Avalon Way. A limited number of VIP attendees are allowed to gather at The Plaza and restaurants will offer pop-up bars that will empty into the sidewalks. That way, attendees will be able to sip their festive cocktails and enjoy a bite to eat in the open-air. To ensure guests will have space for social distancing, Avalon will set up two event bars, too.

Among the events at the bash include King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance performing an Irish jig to traditional tunes, North Georgia Pipes and Drum leading a parade of musicians down the boulevard and enjoying cocktails and light bites as Azz-Izz performs live in the Plaza.