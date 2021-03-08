St. Patrick’s Day event Luck of Avalon returns this Friday

The Luck of the Irish wasn’t there last year thanks to the emerging coronavirus pandemic. But the good times are returning to Alpharetta this week when Luck of Avalon kicks off its sixth-annual event.
“Calling all lads, lassies, and little leprechauns! Join us on Friday, March 12th as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Avalon style at our sixth annual Luck of Avalon,” the event description read. “Enjoy an evening of sipping & strolling the Boulevard with live music, Irish flair, and more as you sham-ROCK the night away!”
Beginning at 5 p.m., friends and families are encouraged to stop by the green-filled soiree to safely enjoy festivities including traditional dance performances and lots of “cheers.”
Guest safety will be ensured with this year’s event taking place along the Boulevard, which will be closed from 3rd Street to Avalon Way. A limited number of VIP attendees are allowed to gather at The Plaza and restaurants will offer pop-up bars that will empty into the sidewalks. That way, attendees will be able to sip their festive cocktails and enjoy a bite to eat in the open-air. To ensure guests will have space for social distancing, Avalon will set up two event bars, too.
Among the events at the bash include King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance performing an Irish jig to traditional tunes, North Georgia Pipes and Drum leading a parade of musicians down the boulevard and enjoying cocktails and light bites as Azz-Izz performs live in the Plaza.
Participating eateries include Biltong Bar, Superica, Barleygarden and Marlow’s Tavern, each of which will offer attendees specialty drinks.
Avalon is employing a host of safety measures not only for Luck of Avalon but for all daily activities at the mixed-use development. They include spacing out furniture on the property, complimentary hand sanitizer and face masks available at Concierge and sanitizing valeted cars.
“Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests on property when not actively eating or drinking. The full list of safety precautions taken at Avalon can be found here. During the event, guests are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #AvalonInsider and #LuckofAvalon,” the event description noted.
5 p.m. 9 p.m.
Friday, March 12
400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta