Dwayne Johnson: ‘It’d be my honor to serve you’

“Young Rock” might be the best presidential campaign ad ever.
In Dwayne Johnson’s television show about his younger years, Johnson is interviewed by Randall Park and others while running for president. In an example of life imitating art, a poll released earlier this month by Piplsay found 46% of U.S. adults would support The Rock running in 2024.
“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” Johnson responded in an Instagram post.
This isn’t the first time the Atlanta resident and highest-paid actor in the world has been linked to a presidential run.
In 2016, while filming “Fast & Furious 8,” he posted a photo of himself posing with director F. Gary Gray and then-Mayor Kasim Reed, and captioned it: “From right to left: our ‘Fast & Furious 8’ director F Gary Gray. The 59th mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed. A big, brown, bald tattooed man who years from now may just run for president.”
In response to a movement launched earlier that year to draft him as an independent candidate, Johnson said: “Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick-up truck.”
And in 2017, he opened “Saturday Night Live” by not only declaring his candidacy, but also by choosing actor and all-around nice guy Tom Hanks as his running mate.
“A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States,” he said back then. “It’s very flattering, but tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all … I am in! Starting tonight I am running for the president of the United States.
“And I’ve already chosen my running mate. Like me he’s very well-liked, he’s charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive: Mr. Tom Hanks!”
Time will tell if Johnson ever takes these plans seriously.