Dwayne Johnson: ‘It’d be my honor to serve you’

In 2016, while filming “Fast & Furious 8,” he posted a photo of himself posing with director F. Gary Gray and then-Mayor Kasim Reed, and captioned it: “From right to left: our ‘Fast & Furious 8’ director F Gary Gray. The 59th mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed. A big, brown, bald tattooed man who years from now may just run for president.”

In response to a movement launched earlier that year to draft him as an independent candidate, Johnson said: “Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick-up truck.”

And in 2017, he opened “Saturday Night Live” by not only declaring his candidacy, but also by choosing actor and all-around nice guy Tom Hanks as his running mate.

“A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States,” he said back then. “It’s very flattering, but tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all … I am in! Starting tonight I am running for the president of the United States.

“And I’ve already chosen my running mate. Like me he’s very well-liked, he’s charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive: Mr. Tom Hanks!”

Time will tell if Johnson ever takes these plans seriously.