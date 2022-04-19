Dolly Parton returns as a ‘Female Force’ in new comic book

Singer-songwriter, philanthropist and 10-time Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton has entered the comic book business once again.
After dropping a limited line of cake mixes, hosting the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards and announcing a West Coast expansion of her Imagination Library literacy program, the latest from the country icon’s camp is a follow-up comic book collaboration with TidalWave Comics.
The all-new story, “Female Force: Dolly Parton 2” written by Michael Frizell, with art by Ramon Salas, features an exclusive cover by comic book artist Joe Phillips. It will be available only at a Murfreesboro comic book store.
The comic details the philanthropic endeavors of the country music powerhouse, and how she’s worked to eliminate generational poverty and create a lasting legacy in her home state of Tennessee and beyond.
“We are excited to work with retailers in the home state of everything Dolly!” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “We have created variants of this book with other comic shops in the last month. Helping small businesses during this time by doing a special variant is a bonus.”
Credit: TidalWave Comics
Credit: TidalWave Comics
“Revisiting Dolly Parton’s story has been fun! I’m happy we had the opportunity – and the space – to talk about Dolly’s philanthropy,” writer Michael Frizell said. The previous installment, “Female Force: Dolly Parton,” was a best-seller.
TidalWave’s “Female Force” imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists. Previous “Female Force” titles have profiled Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem. The biographical comics, written by some of the most talented writers in the comic world and beyond, deliver an informed and illustrated look into the lives of these figures.
“Female Force: Dolly Parton 2” is available both digitally and in print from TidalWave Productions.
