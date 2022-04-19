Dolly Parton returns as a ‘Female Force’ in new comic book

Combined Shape Caption "Female Force: Dolly Parton 2: The Sequel" was released in March and follows up the best-selling comic "“Female Force: Dolly Parton." Credit: TidalWave Comics Credit: TidalWave Comics Combined Shape Caption "Female Force: Dolly Parton 2: The Sequel" was released in March and follows up the best-selling comic "“Female Force: Dolly Parton." Credit: TidalWave Comics Credit: TidalWave Comics

“Revisiting Dolly Parton’s story has been fun! I’m happy we had the opportunity – and the space – to talk about Dolly’s philanthropy,” writer Michael Frizell said. The previous installment, “Female Force: Dolly Parton,” was a best-seller.

TidalWave’s “Female Force” imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists. Previous “Female Force” titles have profiled Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem. The biographical comics, written by some of the most talented writers in the comic world and beyond, deliver an informed and illustrated look into the lives of these figures.

“Female Force: Dolly Parton 2” is available both digitally and in print from TidalWave Productions.

