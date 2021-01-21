Meals, Wheels and Reels: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Cobb County Scavenger Hunt. ongoing. first stop at Concord Covered Bridge, 254 Concord Road SW, Smyrna. cobblandmarks.com.

Hop in your car and follow cobblandmarks.com’s suggested scavenger hunt route to visit interesting historic sites in Cobb County.

Pop-In for Family Fun. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. $5 per person with a family cap of $20. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettaga.gov.

Visit the museum and grab a “make and take” activity geared toward board games and puzzles. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Zuckerman Museum of Art Opening Day for Spring 2021. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Free. Zuckerman Museum of Art, Kennesaw State University College of the Arts, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 470-578-6650. arts.kennesaw.edu.

The Zuckerman Museum of Art starts its season with exhibitions including “The 9th Art: Frames and Thought Bubbles,” which explores comic art. Make a reservation here before your visit.

Explore Experience Lunar New Year for free at Atlantic Station this month

DeKalb

Virtual Filmmaker’s Club. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Free. virtual event presented by DeKalb County Public Library. 404-371-2000. dekalblibrary.org.

Ever dreamed of breaking into filmmaking? Join others via Google Meet to discuss film craft. This month’s topic is the basics of screenwriting.

Cody Marlowe w/Gibson Wilbanks. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. $20 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eventbrite.com.

Listen to music led by singer-songwriter and roots-rock artist Cody Marlowe. Wear a mask and observe social distancing when you’re not at your table.

Outdoor Tai Chi. 2 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. $10. near Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Decatur, 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. F2, Decatur. eventbrite.com.

Recharge with an outdoor tai chi class to calm your mind, loosen your joints and improve circulation.

Wow! 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. included with $18-$20 general admission, members free. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Live physics and chemistry demonstrations reveal science at its loudest, biggest and most impressive.

North Fulton

The Springs Drive-In Theater. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. $28 for two people in one car, $7 for an additional person with a $49 maximum. The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-103, Sandy Springs. 404-255-0140. springscinema.com.

Stay in your car to watch Friday’s double feature of “Rear Window” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” or Saturday’s “The Shining” and “The Neverending Story.”

“It’s Cajun – Not Burnt!” 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbritestudio.com.

Watch chefs prepare foods made with blackening seasoning, including cast-iron fish with cheese grits and rock shrimp remoulade.

The Harris Heriveaux Quartet. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Catch the popular Harris Heriveaux Quartet performing jazz this Sunday.

Country Wine Making. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. $50 per person. Beer & Wine Craft, 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-252-5606. beerandwinecraft.biz.

Learn how to make wine from fruits other than wine grapes, and sample some of the shop’s favorites afterward. Register in advance so social distancing can be observed and wear a mask.

Gwinnett

Self-Guided Virtual Ghost Tour. Friday, Jan. 22-Sunday, Jan. 24 and ongoing. $20. begins and ends at Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. auroratheatre.com.

Walking directions and a digital map will get your self-guided tour of Lawrenceville’s haunted destinations started.

Intergalactic Bead Show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan 24. $5 and a $2 discount with code “ONLINEONLY.” Infinite Energy Center Hall A, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 888-729-6904. beadshows.com.

Shop hand-selected beads, gems and stones from all over the world. Face coverings are required, social distancing will be observed, temperature checks will be conducted, and tickets are sold online only. Kids under 12 aren’t admitted due to capacity issues.

Winter Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. suwanee.com.

Suwanee is extending its Farmers Market through the winter months, letting you buy fresh local winter produce including lettuces, greens, carrots and potatoes.

Jacob Harshman, Layne Denton and Amanda Belair. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Factory, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749. eddieowenspresents.com.

Enjoy live music in a socially distanced setting. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.