Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral

“Let’s get something crystal clear now,” Austin continued. “It’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school. Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn’t assault her. It’s your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control.”

Currently, Austin’s video has over 5.2 million views on TikTok and is garnering a lot of support from other parents, daughters and TikTok users around the world, praising him as a “Stand up father” and a “good example for men everywhere.”

“But you know what would really insult me, is if my girls grow up to be adults and demean a teen’s appearance on her fathers Facebook page. Now that’s what I call trashy,” said Austin to wrap up his video.