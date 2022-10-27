BreakingNews
Man fatally shot at shopping center in NW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A proud dad posted a pictures his daughters, only to receive hateful comments

A Floridian news anchor, Matt Austin, has fired back at parents for their harsh words about his daughters’ homecoming outfits.

‘Tis the season for homecoming and school spirit. And while many are focused on finding the perfect Halloween costumes, others — including the Austin family — are getting ready for homecoming dances. But after the anchor shared photos of his daughters’ dresses, he received a flurry of social media hatred — with some even criticizing his parenting.

ExploreTikToker’s PMDD diagnosis is shedding light on women’s health

Some users called the daughters “trashy” and said that they should be “ashamed of themselves.” Austin admitted that, if it were up to him, his daughters would wear Snuggies 24/7, but he refuses to dictate what they wear.

“A, they’ll start to hate me for arbitrary rules, B, they’ll start to lie to me, or C — maybe even worse — that it’s okay for a man to tell them what to wear because they look too good,” explained Austin.

@flnewsman

A dad responds to Karens taking aim at teen daughters’ Homecoming dresses. #fashiontiktok #parentsoftiktok -#fypシ #hoco

♬ original sound - mattja83

“Let’s get something crystal clear now,” Austin continued. “It’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school. Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn’t assault her. It’s your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control.”

ExploreBarbie reveals new Tina Turner doll

Currently, Austin’s video has over 5.2 million views on TikTok and is garnering a lot of support from other parents, daughters and TikTok users around the world, praising him as a “Stand up father” and a “good example for men everywhere.”

“But you know what would really insult me, is if my girls grow up to be adults and demean a teen’s appearance on her fathers Facebook page. Now that’s what I call trashy,” said Austin to wrap up his video.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: 2000 Mules

Georgia voter sues over false election fraud accusation in ‘2000 Mules’1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Poll: What’s the best stall at Chattahoochee Food Works?
2h ago
Poll: What’s the best stall at Krog Street Market?
2h ago
Poll: What’s the best stall at Southern Feedstore?
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
1h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
10h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top