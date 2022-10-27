Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral

A Floridian news anchor, Matt Austin, has fired back at parents for their harsh words about his daughters’ homecoming outfits.
‘Tis the season for homecoming and school spirit. And while many are focused on finding the perfect Halloween costumes, others — including the Austin family — are getting ready for homecoming dances. But after the anchor shared photos of his daughters’ dresses, he received a flurry of social media hatred — with some even criticizing his parenting.
Some users called the daughters “trashy” and said that they should be “ashamed of themselves.” Austin admitted that, if it were up to him, his daughters would wear Snuggies 24/7, but he refuses to dictate what they wear.
“A, they’ll start to hate me for arbitrary rules, B, they’ll start to lie to me, or C — maybe even worse — that it’s okay for a man to tell them what to wear because they look too good,” explained Austin.
“Let’s get something crystal clear now,” Austin continued. “It’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school. Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn’t assault her. It’s your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control.”
Currently, Austin’s video has over 5.2 million views on TikTok and is garnering a lot of support from other parents, daughters and TikTok users around the world, praising him as a “Stand up father” and a “good example for men everywhere.”
“But you know what would really insult me, is if my girls grow up to be adults and demean a teen’s appearance on her fathers Facebook page. Now that’s what I call trashy,” said Austin to wrap up his video.
