Customize personal gift boxes with Atlanta-based e-commerce store

There’s also the marketplace where customers can purchase Box of Zeal directly. The online shop also provides corporate and event gifting options via the Box of Zeal Concierge.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year. With the potential of people spending more time away from family and friends this holiday season because of COVID-19, this was the right time to offer this highly personalized gifting option to keep people connected while staying safe,” Chief Design Officer Mace said in a press release.

Box of Zeal hopes to keep people connected this holiday season with their gift offerings.

“We started Box of Zeal with a clear mission: to help people create moments and memories filled with Zeal – even when they can’t physically be together,” the about page read.