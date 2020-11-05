Customize personal gift boxes with Atlanta-based e-commerce store

An Atlanta-founded business is launching a new online gifting platform ahead of the holiday season.
Box of Zeal, which was founded by Florida A&M sorority sisters Norayi Mace, Ashley Blakely and Marissa Carlisle in Atlanta, began in August 2020 as a way to offer “thoughtfully curated and highly personalized gift boxes for every occasion, big or small in just a few simple clicks,” according to the website.
On Nov. 9, the Black-owned company, the founders of whom are members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., will begin allowing customers to build individualized gift sets from their homes ahead of a holiday season occurring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Solving the issue of waiting in line at the post office or last-minute gift shopping resulting in a drugstore gift card purchase, the e-commerce store provides expert-curated, ready-to-ship gift boxes.
Its build-a-box platform allows customers to hand-pick each item including custom options such as shave oil, bath bombs and treats like cupcake bites and caramel corn, all enveloped in a box of the customer’s choice. Additionally, the online shop will handwrite the recipient’s note, pack the box and handle to-the-door shipping.
There’s also the marketplace where customers can purchase Box of Zeal directly. The online shop also provides corporate and event gifting options via the Box of Zeal Concierge.
“2020 has been an unprecedented year. With the potential of people spending more time away from family and friends this holiday season because of COVID-19, this was the right time to offer this highly personalized gifting option to keep people connected while staying safe,” Chief Design Officer Mace said in a press release.
Box of Zeal hopes to keep people connected this holiday season with their gift offerings.
“We started Box of Zeal with a clear mission: to help people create moments and memories filled with Zeal – even when they can’t physically be together,” the about page read.