Watch these Netflix movies, shows before February ends

Netflix Crosses200 Million Subscriber Mark.The streamer made the announcement on Tuesday.This is the first time that Netflix has reached200 million subscribers since its inception in 1997. .The milestone is thanks to the 8.5 million subscriberswho signed up for the service in the fourth quarter of 2020.According to CNN, Netflix attracted 37 million totalpaid subscribers in 2020, a 31 percent jump from 2019. .The platform earned $6.64 billion inrevenue and $542.2 million in profits betweenOctober and December of 2020. .It achieved a positive cash flow of $1.9 billionin 2020, a major achievement considering it posteda negative cash flow of $3.3 billion in 2019. .Netflix is reportedly exploring astock buyback program that would allowcash to be returned to its investors. .The company’s stock increasedas much as 12 percent following the announcementof its fourth quarter earnings. .We're enormously grateful that in theseuniquely challenging times we've been ableto provide our members around the worldwith a source of escape, connection and joywhile continuing to build our business, Netflix, via Complex

Life | 55 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new month means another round of highly-anticipated titles is arriving on Netflix, but that also means that some must leave.

February marks another month that you’ll have to carefully time when you want to binge-watch your favorite shows.

Be sure to catch the crime thriller “Lila & Eve” starring Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez before Feb. 5.

And if you’ve never seen “GoodFellas” or want to watch it again, you’d better do so before the crime drama, which stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, disappears from the platform on Feb. 28. The same goes for the romance/drama “A Walk To Remember,” staring Mandy Moore from “This Is Us.”

Here are the movies leaving Netflix in February.

Feb. 4

Erased

Feb. 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Feb. 7

Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped

Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas

Feb. 11

The Other Guys

Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Feb. 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 20

A Haunted House

Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us

Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground

Feb. 28

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

The Gift

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Sleepover

