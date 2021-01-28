Watch these Netflix movies, shows before February ends

A new month means another round of highly-anticipated titles is arriving on Netflix, but that also means that some must leave.
February marks another month that you’ll have to carefully time when you want to binge-watch your favorite shows.
Be sure to catch the crime thriller “Lila & Eve” starring Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez before Feb. 5.
And if you’ve never seen “GoodFellas” or want to watch it again, you’d better do so before the crime drama, which stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, disappears from the platform on Feb. 28. The same goes for the romance/drama “A Walk To Remember,” staring Mandy Moore from “This Is Us.”
Here are the movies leaving Netflix in February.
Feb. 4
Erased
Feb. 5
Lila & Eve
Woody Woodpecker
Feb. 7
Don’t Knock Twice
Swiped
Feb. 10
A Bad Moms Christmas
Feb. 11
The Other Guys
Feb. 14
Alone in Berlin
Hostiles
Feb. 16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Feb. 19
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 20
A Haunted House
Feb. 21
Trespass Against Us
Feb. 24
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
The Frozen Ground
Feb. 28
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
The Gift
GoodFellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Sleepover