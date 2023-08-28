TikTok: ‘Cozy Cardio’ trend could improve fitness

If spending long hours at the gym isn’t for you, TikTok’s latest fitness trend, “Cozy Cardio,” might be just the thing to keep you on your fitness journey.

Cozy Cardio rejects the intense, “no pain, no gain” attitude, and focuses instead on a more relaxed way of getting fit, mixing in mindfulness practices, comfortable clothes, low lighting and even aromatherapy.

“Cozy Cardio” started in last year, according to The Every Girl, by Hope Zuckerbrow, who has more than 30 videos in her popular TikTok collection. Typically, Zuckerbrow starts her day with her favorite protein coffee, then sets the mood — including low lighting and queueing up her favorite show — before she gets to work on her under-desk treadmill. Her videos have already racked up more than 2 million views and garnered the account more than 900,000 followers.

Fans of the trend point out that the low key vibes make it easier to stick with an exercise program — something the experts endorse.

“The key lies in finding a balance between comfort and exertion to ensure that the workout contributes to improving cardiovascular health and overall fitness,” Mike Hamlin, a certified strength and conditioning coach, told Health.

Here’s how “Cozy Cardio” is beneficial:

It creates a balanced workout routine

It’s easier to dedicate time to doing it

It avoids gym anxiety

It allows you to feel comfortable in your workout routine

It improves strength and cardiovascular health

While these calmer workouts can do wonders for your mental health, Hamlin warns that light exercises generally aren’t enough to drive drastic changes in one’s health or appearance. If you’re walking on a low impact treadmill, for example, experts recommend using an incline during your walks to help increase strength and mobility.

Adding in light weights, resistance bands and other body weight motions will help you reach your fitness and health goals fast when combined with a “Cozy Cardio” workout.