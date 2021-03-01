Craft beer lovers rejoice: Bubbles & Brews returns to Cobb County

Cobb County’s month-long celebration of local craft beer is back for 2021.
Bubbles & Brews kicks off March 1 and is the perfect way for craft beer enthusiasts to explore the beverage they love the most.
According to the event description, craft beer aficionados “can travel to different breweries, distilleries and wineries around the county and sample each location’s unique beverages. ‘Brewpass’ passports will guide visitors to each location where they can collect stamps and return the brewpass to Cobb Travel & Tourism for special prizes.”
Throughout the month, breweries, distilleries and meaderies will host events including those special to Bubbles & Brews. This is where attendees will get to join fun activities and themed giveaways. They can also vote online for their favorite special brews, best-sellers and other categories.
A dozen hop spots have already signed up for the celebration including Horned Owl Brewing in Kennesaw, Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta, The Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smryna and Red Top Brewhouse in Acworth.
The latter brewery will celebrate Bubbles & Brew on March 6 with Mercy Risin’ Double IPA as its featured beer, along with an exclusive hop, Tiny Bubbles, which will be made for that day. The brewery will also feature live music from one-man-band Robert Meadows at 8 p.m.
Other participating spots will also host nightly events. Terrapin Beer Co.’s taproom at Truist Park is hosting a Bubbles & Brews trivia night Thursday while Schoolhouse Brewing is gearing up for a blowout celebration of all things beer Friday, March 12.
March 1-30
Various locations:
- Broken Anchor Winery (Acworth)
- The Burnt Hickory Brewery (Kennesaw)
- Dry County Brewing Company (Kennesaw)
- Horned Owl Brewing (Kennesaw)
- Ironmonger Brewing Company (Marietta)
- Lazy Guy Distillery (Kennesaw)
- Red Hare Brewing Company (Marietta)
- Red Top Brewery (Acworth)
- Reformation Brewery (Smryna)
- Schoolhouse Brewing (Marietta)
- Shezmu Cellars (Marietta)
- The Viking Alchemist Meadery (Smryna)
Free to attend, cost of beer varies