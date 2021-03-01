Craft beer lovers rejoice: Bubbles & Brews returns to Cobb County

Bubbles & Brews kicks off March 1 and is the perfect way for craft beer enthusiasts to explore the beverage they love the most.

According to the event description, craft beer aficionados “can travel to different breweries, distilleries and wineries around the county and sample each location’s unique beverages. ‘Brewpass’ passports will guide visitors to each location where they can collect stamps and return the brewpass to Cobb Travel & Tourism for special prizes.”