COVID-19 can cause fertility problems in men, study finds

PhD student and lead researcher Behzad Hajizadeh Maleki and his team from Justus-Liebig-University in Germany investigated the effect of COVID-19 infection on male fertility by evaluating markers of inflammation, oxidative stress, sperm cell death and semen quality.

The researchers studied 84 men with confirmed COVID-19 and 105 age-matched healthy controls at 10-day intervals for a follow-up time of 60 days. In men with COVID-19, markers of inflammation and oxidative stress in sperm cells were more than 100% higher compared to age-matched healthy controls, and sperm concentration was reduced by 516%, mobility by 209% and sperm cell shape was altered by 400%.