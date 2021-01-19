GSU study: Attack on brain, not lungs, triggers severe COVID-19 in mice

The scientists also found virus levels in the brain were about 1,000 times higher than in other parts of the body.

Mukesh Kumar is a virologist and immunologist with expertise in the studies of RNA virus/host interactions. Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia State University Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia State University

According to Kumar, the findings could help to explain why some COVID-19 patients seem to be recovering — with improved lung function — only to rapidly relapse and die. His research suggests it’s not only how much virus a person is exposed to, but also how it entered their body, that determines what symptoms they experience and how severe the disease is.

Nasal passages, he said, are a more direct path to the brain. And while the lungs of mice and humans are designed to fend off infections, the brain is ill-equipped to do so, Kumar said. Once viral infections reach the brain, they trigger an inflammatory response that can persist indefinitely, causing ongoing damage.

“The brain is one of the regions where virus likes to hide,” he said because it cannot mount the kind of immune response that can clear viruses from other parts of the body. “That’s why we’re seeing severe disease and all these multiple symptoms like heart disease, stroke and all these long-haulers with loss of smell, loss of taste. All of this has to do with the brain rather than with the lungs.”

This isn’t the first study to look at nasal passages as a key entry point for the coronavirus.

This past August, scientists at Johns Hopkins University reported the “hook” of cells used by SARS-CoV-2 to latch onto and infect cells is found up to 700 times more in cells lining the inside of the upper part of the nose than in the cells lining the rest of the nose and the windpipe. These supporting cells are necessary for the function and development of odor-sensing cells.

It’s why they urge everyone to wear a face covering correctly — making sure to cover both your mouth and nose.

Kumar said COVID-19 survivors whose infections reached their brain have a higher risk of autoimmune diseases, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and general cognitive decline.

“It’s scary,” he said. “A lot of people think they got COVID and they recovered and now they’re out of the woods. Now I feel like that’s never going to be true. You may never be out of the woods.”