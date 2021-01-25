Is it safe to visit others again after getting COVID-19 vaccine?

“More research is needed to determine if you are still contagious after being vaccinated,” he wrote.

Because of these unknowns, you could still pose a risk to family and friends even after getting the vaccine. That’s why DiSimone says you need to continue observing safety precautions.

“Even after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, continue to follow safety precautions and consider avoiding in-person visits with friends and family until more is known about the immunity the vaccines provide,” he wrote. “If you choose to have in-person visits, remember to keep distance between yourself and others (within about 6 feet, or 2 meters). Wear a mask. Visit outdoors, when possible, or open windows and doors to make sure the space is well-ventilated. And wash your hands often.”