WHO: Pregnant women should not get Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

“Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 compared with women of childbearing age who are not pregnant, and COVID-19 has been associated with an increased risk of preterm birth,” WHO wrote Monday.

A November analysis of more than 400,000 women 15-44 years old and diagnosed with COVID-19 revealed those who were pregnant had a 70% increased risk of dying compared to those who were not, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.