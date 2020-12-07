X

Avalon to host fourth annual menorah lighting ceremony this week

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The first day of Hanukkah begins Thursday and residents in and around Alpharetta are invited to join Avalon and Chabad of North Fulton to ring in the first day of the holiday.

Guests are invited to reserve a complimentary ticket to the limited-space annual menorah lighting ceremony at Boulevard East.

“After the year we’ve all had, we’re so grateful to once again have the opportunity to bring our traditions to life in a safe, family-friendly destination like Avalon,” said Rabbi Hirshy Minkowicz, director of Chabad of North Fulton in a press release. “We’re looking forward to inviting people together to experience this wonderful tradition at North Fulton’s favorite community gathering place.”

Although visitors at the mixed-use development are encouraged to wear masks while on the property, parents and children must wear a mask during this event. Children 2 and under do not have to wear masks, however.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Avalon continues to employ precautions and preventive measures.

When guests arrive at Avalon, they’ll be able to get a complimentary mask and sanitizer at Concierge. As they make their way through the property, they’ll do so along one-way paths. Sanitation of high-touch points is provided and furniture in common areas has been spaced out to allow for at least six feet of distance between groups.

For more information on what Avalon is doing to keep staff and guests safe amid COVID-19, visit the website.

Menorah Lighting at Avalon

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Boulevard East at Avalon (in front of Biltong Bar)

800 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

